Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,771 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Capital One Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,127,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

