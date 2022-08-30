Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Up 23.8% in August

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the July 31st total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Northern Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
Northern Trust stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,519. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94. Northern Trust has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $27.99.
Northern Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2938 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Trust (NTRSO)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.