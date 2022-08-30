Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Up 23.8% in August

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the July 31st total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Northern Trust stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,519. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94. Northern Trust has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $27.99.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2938 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northern Trust stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:NTRSO Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

