Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.88. The company had a trading volume of 34,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,106. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $239.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average is $109.12.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

