Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Short Interest Up 18.3% in August

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,497,800 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the July 31st total of 1,266,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Novonix Stock Performance

Shares of NVNXF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 53.38 and a current ratio of 54.10. Novonix has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

