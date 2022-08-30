Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $9.45

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.45, but opened at $9.16. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 5,784 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $898.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,093.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OII. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,320,000 after purchasing an additional 964,944 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at about $8,687,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at about $4,930,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at about $4,881,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 119.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 411,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

