OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanTech Acquisitions I

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Price Performance

NASDAQ:OTEC remained flat at $10.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,876. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Company Profile

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses in the leisure marine, yachting, and superyachting industries. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.

