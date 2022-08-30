Offshift (XFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.00 Million

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002548 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $65,195.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

