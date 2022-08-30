Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.23

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 1.23 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Old Republic International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 45.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Old Republic International has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

NYSE ORI opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

