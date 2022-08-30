Omni Event Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 481,528 AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 481,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,000. Omni Event Management Ltd owned about 1.67% of AltEnergy Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEAE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,274. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

