Omni Event Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA)

Omni Event Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,693 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd’s holdings in Highland Transcend Partners I were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTPA. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,194,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the first quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Highland Transcend Partners I Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HTPA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. 838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

Highland Transcend Partners I Company Profile

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the travel and leisure, financial services, health and wellness, music and entertainment, media and mobile, and renewable energy/resource efficiency sectors.

