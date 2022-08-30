Omni Event Management Ltd Buys 158,219 Shares of BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA)

Omni Event Management Ltd lifted its stake in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) by 202.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,219 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd owned 0.72% of BlueRiver Acquisition worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 168,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueRiver Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BLUA stock remained flat at $9.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 50,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,164. BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

BlueRiver Acquisition Profile

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

