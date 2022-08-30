Omni Event Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR)

Omni Event Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd’s holdings in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPWR remained flat at $9.87 during trading on Tuesday. 5,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,269. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

