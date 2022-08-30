Omni Event Management Ltd Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Omni Event Management Ltd trimmed its position in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd owned about 0.75% of East Resources Acquisition worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in East Resources Acquisition by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,397,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after acquiring an additional 504,739 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in East Resources Acquisition by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,028,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 364,340 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in East Resources Acquisition by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,413,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth $401,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERES stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. 320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,208. East Resources Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

