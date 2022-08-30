Omni Event Management Ltd Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Omni Event Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd owned about 0.38% of FTAC Hera Acquisition worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 60,108 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 246,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,006. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

