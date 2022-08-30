Omni Event Management Ltd Sells 2,781 Shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA)

Omni Event Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 0.62% of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLAA remained flat at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,408. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.91.

About Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

