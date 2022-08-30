Omni Event Management Ltd Sells 4,936 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Omni Event Management Ltd reduced its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 453,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KVSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ KVSA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,945. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.