Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 12.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,011,000 after buying an additional 188,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,367,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,367,000 after buying an additional 443,378 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,102,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMCL. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $105.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.34, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.62 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,765 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.