ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 255.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 2.9 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.89. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

