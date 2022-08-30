ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.57–$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$195.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.33 million. ON24 also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONTF. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.60.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of ONTF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.42. ON24 has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $27,399.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 212,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $27,399.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 212,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $34,761.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,804.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $87,995. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ON24 by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1,092.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ON24 by 44.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.