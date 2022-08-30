OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 9,657 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.58. 289,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,425,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.93) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.