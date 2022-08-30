OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 4.8% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vital Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Vital Farms Trading Up 1.6 %

Vital Farms Company Profile

NASDAQ VITL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.56. 1,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,831. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

