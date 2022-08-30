OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,403,800,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $508.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,096. The company’s 50-day moving average is $517.35 and its 200 day moving average is $557.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $205.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.