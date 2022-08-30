OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $108,000 Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRAX. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

PRAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $48.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $65.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, Director Dean J. Mitchell acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dean J. Mitchell purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 189,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,990.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,815. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRAX stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. 3,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,307. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $23.56.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

