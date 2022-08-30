OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,028. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $138.60 and a 12 month high of $169.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.47.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

