OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFVA. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 5.2% during the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,030,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 83.5% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 295,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,510,000 after buying an additional 134,315 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 6.6% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 271,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,985,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter worth about $7,889,000.
Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Trading Down 0.6 %
BATS VFVA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.29. 11,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.54.
