OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after buying an additional 1,801,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $5.44 on Tuesday, hitting $399.39. 433,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,867,527. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.47.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.