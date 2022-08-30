OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,207 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 45.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,588,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,227.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $1,475,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,588,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,227.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,950 shares of company stock worth $5,476,207. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globe Life Stock Down 0.6 %

GL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.86.

Globe Life stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,377. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.26. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.