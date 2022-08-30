OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 951 argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARGX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 64.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $383.31. 1,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,109. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.10. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $249.50 and a 52-week high of $403.77. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARGX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.50.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

