OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $234,000 in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2022

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 75.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GFI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Shares of GFI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 170,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731,276. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80.

About Gold Fields

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.