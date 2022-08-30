OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $234,000 in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 75.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GFI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Gold Fields Price Performance

About Gold Fields

Shares of GFI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 170,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731,276. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Further Reading

