OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $289,000 in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,858 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,090,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 184,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SNV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.01. 5,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.