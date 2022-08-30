OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $296,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.62. 17,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,730. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average of $83.98. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 74.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.