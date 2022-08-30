OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $380,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $5.44 on Tuesday, reaching $399.39. 433,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,867,527. The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.67 and a 200-day moving average of $416.47. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

