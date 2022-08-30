OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $395,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 113,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

