OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New $369,000 Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Waste Connections by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.26. 18,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

