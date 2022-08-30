OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,864 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 53.3% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 527.0% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 321.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 6,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 18.3% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.72. 59,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,967. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 893.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.24.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

