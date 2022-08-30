OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,022 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,148,000 after buying an additional 16,427,528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,111,000 after buying an additional 1,087,593 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after buying an additional 1,063,128 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,767,000 after buying an additional 332,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 178.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 451,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,012,000 after buying an additional 288,813 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $114.79. The stock had a trading volume of 32,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,038. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.41.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

