OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,080 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $205,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.16. 3,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Further Reading

