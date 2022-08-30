OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,100 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

RDVY traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.09. 8,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,940. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

