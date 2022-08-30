OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $305,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.6% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.26.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.73. The stock had a trading volume of 23,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.89. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.