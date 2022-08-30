OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $428,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.16. 8,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $93.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.39.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

