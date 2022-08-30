OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $431,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,624,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,521,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AZO traded down $25.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,142.03. 879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,959. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,503.30 and a 1 year high of $2,362.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,186.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,065.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

