OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,061.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $93,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. 437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $39.97.

