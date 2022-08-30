Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Lowered to $53.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OTEX. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC cut shares of Open Text from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.92. Open Text has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Open Text

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Open Text by 21.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,195,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,131,000 after purchasing an additional 213,199 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 39,602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Open Text by 21.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Open Text by 10.0% in the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 192.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Text

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.