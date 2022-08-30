Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,456 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $73.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.03. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

