Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 15th

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OBT opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03. Orange County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.12.
Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.58). Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 22.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Orange County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
About Orange County Bancorp
Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
