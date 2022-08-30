Orchid Hits Market Capitalization of $71.66 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Orchid has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $71.66 million and $3.65 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,217.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00134534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00032978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085118 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

