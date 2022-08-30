Origin Protocol (OGN) Trading Down 5.9% This Week

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $67.76 million and $15.30 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000860 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

