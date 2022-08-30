Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,800 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the July 31st total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 23.6% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 292,333 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 23.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,158,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 219,759 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 25.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 290,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58,984 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 91.3% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 440,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 188,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,914. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OESX. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

