Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,600 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 618,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 230.3 days.

Ørsted A/S Price Performance

DOGEF remained flat at $103.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. 835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $93.95 and a fifty-two week high of $163.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.16.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.