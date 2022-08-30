OST Market Capitalization Reaches $337,902.78 (OST)

OST (OST) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, OST has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. OST has a market capitalization of $337,902.78 and $18,902.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005092 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,639.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004013 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00133071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00032643 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00082640 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. OST’s official website is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

Buying and Selling OST

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

